Assam man beaten to death in Tamil Nadu village; three detained

A 35-year-old man from Assam allegedly died after being assaulted by relatives of two women and local residents in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, police said on May 30.

The deceased was identified as Prasenjit Das, who had reportedly arrived in the district a day earlier along with five other youths from Assam in search of employment.

According to police, the incident occurred in Ramarajakandigai village near Vengal when Das allegedly approached a house where two women were alone and asked for drinking water. Police said he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and became involved in a verbal altercation with the women.

The women later informed their relatives about the incident. Subsequently, the relatives, along with some local residents, allegedly confronted and assaulted Das. He later succumbed to his injuries.

After being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, Vengal police found that six youths from Assam had arrived in Tiruvallur district a day before the incident in search of work, and Das had gone to Ramarajakandigai village where the assault took place.

Police have detained three persons for questioning in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities are yet to disclose the exact circumstances leading to the altercation and the assault.

