In a sensational incident at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, a young boy was bitten by a snake inside the airport.

The victim has been identified as Montu Baishya. He was currently working at the airport.

Montu Baishya is currently undergoing treatment in Azara hospital.

The snake bites him inside the room near belt no 1.

Later, the snake was caught inside the airport with the help of the snake catchers.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on August 3, a pall of gloom descended on Assam's Golaghat where a promising young journalist expired after being bitten by a venomous snake.

Ashimjyoti Bora (32) from Numaligarh was initially bitten by the venomous snake at his home on July 30. Following this, he was rushed to the nearby Vivekananda Kendra Hospital at Numaligarh Refinery for treatment.

However, doctors were unable to revive him due to the severity of the snake bite and he eventually lost consciousness.

In a last-ditch effort to save him, Bora's family finally took him to the GMCH in Guwahati for better treatment on Tuesday (August 2).