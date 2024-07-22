In a horrifying incident that has shocked the residents of Tinsukia district, a man buried his paralysed mother alive behind their home. The disturbing event took place on Line 1 of the Philobari tea estate under Tinsukia district, Assam.

Gabriel Lakra, the accused, dug a pit behind their house and buried his mother, Budhuni Lakra, alive. The shocking act came to light when locals, noticing the commotion, alerted the police. Authorities promptly arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the mother from the pit.

Eyewitnesses reported that Budhuni Lakra, who had been paralysed for 8-10 years, was still breathing as she was being unearthed. The community is grappling with the incident, especially given that Gabriel Lakra had been diligently caring for his bedridden mother for many years.

The motive behind this horrifying act remains unclear, leaving residents and authorities puzzled. Police have taken Gabriel Lakra into custody as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this unsettling event.

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