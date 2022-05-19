A man from Assam, chopped off his penis after taking cannabis.

Md Sahajul Ali, a mentally retarded guy, has chopped off his penis because he was angry that he couldn’t do anything for the people of his state.

" In 2022, a dangerous event will take occur. For many years, I have been concerned about this. I started smoking marijuana. My religion forbids me from using marijuana. I’ve taken this action to make peace. And if I don’t die, I’d like to do something similar again,” Sahajul remarked.

Ali goes on to claim that smoking cannabis is similar to meditation for him.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on the internet on May 19. A friend of Sahajul told that he is mentally disturbed and has been involved in weird acts for many years, including spending the night with a lion in 2003.