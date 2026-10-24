A man has alleged that he was robbed of his mobile phone, wallet, cash and scooter after offering a lift to an unidentified youth in Assam’s Silchar.

The victim has lodged a complaint at Silchar Sadar Police Station, alleging that the youth made him consume a cold drink laced with an intoxicating substance.

The complainant, identified as Dilwar Hussain Laskar, a resident of Gangpar in Madhurbond, was travelling towards Tarapur on his scooter when an unidentified youth allegedly approached him in the Nazirpatty area and requested a lift to Jail Road.

According to the complaint, after reaching Jail Road, the two had chow mein together. The youth subsequently offered Laskar a cold drink.

Laskar alleged that he began feeling unwell shortly after consuming the drink. Taking advantage of his condition, the youth allegedly took his mobile phone, wallet, cash and scooter keys before abandoning him in the Panchgram area and fleeing with the scooter.

The victim later managed to return to Silchar with the help of an autorickshaw driver and contact his family. He was subsequently treated at a private hospital.

Laskar has demanded the identification and arrest of the accused and strict punishment if the allegations are established.

However, the claim that the cold drink was spiked with an intoxicating substance has not yet been independently confirmed. Further details about the police investigation were not immediately available.