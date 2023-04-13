A man in Assam from the Darmikhal gaon panchayat ended his life by hanging himself after his wife eloped with a man from the neighbourhood.

As per reports, the husband committed suicide in anger and shame by hanging himself.

Locals alleged that the case of suicide due to a lack of proper action by the police.

The incident took place at Rukni 4th Block (Ujangram) village of Darmikhal GP in East Dhalai under Palangghat police outpost in Dhalai constituency following which a lot of tension prevailed in Darmi Ujangram after the incident.

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It is alleged that incidents of suicide have taken place as the Palonghat police did not take appropriate action.

Pratima Roy, a mother of two children, had eloped with Paresh Roy, a father of two on April 6.

The next day the woman's husband Dhiren Rai filed a complaint against Pritam Roy with the Palanghat police.

His body was found on a branch of a tree near his house with a rope around his neck.

Palanghat police recovered Dhiren Roy's body and sent it to Silchar Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and issued a lookout for the deceased wife.