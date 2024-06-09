A 22-year-old man, Dhanjit Maran, committed suicide inside the lockup at Tongna police station in Kakopathar on Sunday, leading to widespread local protests.

Maran, a resident of Tongna Mazgaon, was detained by the police on suspicion of being involved in goat theft. The incident took place while Maran was under police custody, raising serious concerns about the treatment and supervision of detainees.

As news of Maran's death spread, outraged locals gathered in large numbers and blocked roads in front of Tongna police station, demanding justice and accountability for the incident. The protests caused significant disruptions, highlighting the community's anger and mistrust towards the police.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the circumstances surrounding Maran's death. The incident has prompted calls for a thorough investigation to ascertain the factors leading to the young man's suicide while in police custody.