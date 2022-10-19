A man allegedly committed suicide at Jogighopa police station in the state's Bongaigaon district on October 18.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm when the person committed suicide in the toilet of the lockup of Jogighopa police station.

Notably, the person identified as Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Abhayapuri Kushbari, was arrested by the police over the charges of a cow theft case.

Meanwhile, following the development, constable Makimul Haque Patgiri of Jogighopa police station who was on duty has been suspended with immediate effect in connection with the incident.

“The name of the deceased is Abdul Jaffar. He is a resident of Abhayapuri Kushbari. He was arrested on charges of cow theft. He was brought to the police station following which he was put behind bars. At around 3 am in the morning of October 19, the body of Abdul Jaffar was recovered in the bathroom where he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ventilators using the quilt given to him in the cell. Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated. Constable Makimul Haque Patgiri, who was on duty has been suspended with immediate effect,” a senior police official said while speaking to the media.

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