Assam man completes world’s toughest endurance race- Full Ironman Tallinn

Anjan Pathak, an endurance sports enthusiast from Assam, has recently completed the Full Ironman Tallinn, one of the world’s toughest endurance races.

The event covers 3.8 km of swimming in the ocean, 180 km of cycling, and 42.2 km of running, all in a single day—a challenge that pushes both physical and mental limits. Anjan is the only participant from Assam to finish this year’s Tallinn full Ironman.

This isn’t his first venture into extreme endurance sports. He has previously completed eight full marathons, two Olympic-distance triathlons, and earned an Ironman title at Ironman 70.3 Goa.

But this latest achievement carries a special significance. Just a month before Tallinn, Anjan attempted Ironman Vitoria-Gasteiz but could not finish. Instead of being discouraged, he returned home, intensified his training without a coach, and came back stronger to complete what he had started.

Anjan’s journey into endurance sports began with dedicating whatever little time he could spare each day. Over the years, a modest commitment grew into a rigorous training routine, at times reaching up to eight hours of practice a day.

His story reflects the determination and spirit of an athlete who keeps pushing boundaries, representing Assam on the global stage of endurance sports.