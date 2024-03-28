Bhugeswar Deka, a resident of Tarani Kalbari village in Morigaon has been convicted under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The verdict, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (POCSO), Morigaon, has sentenced Deka to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a duration of 20 years.

The case, numbered 345/2023, stemmed from a grievous offense of rape compelling a thorough investigation led by WSI Begam Rishida Sultana of Morigaon Police Station. The trial proceedings were monitored by ASP Crime of Morigaon.

According to the court documents, the verdict was delivered on the 28th of March, 2024, with the accused, Bhugeswar Deka, found guilty of the charges brought against him. Alongside the rigorous imprisonment, Deka has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 20,000, failing which he will undergo an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment.

The warrant of commitment, issued by the court, mandates the Superintendent of District Jail, Morigaon, to receive Bhugeswar Deka into custody and execute the sentence in accordance with the law. Notably, the period of imprisonment already served by the accused during the trial process has been taken into account and will be deducted from the overall sentence, as per Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.