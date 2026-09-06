Assam man detained after allegedly sexually abusing 13-year-old daughter for two years

A man was detained after his 13-year-old daughter and her mother allegedly accused him of sexually abusing the minor repeatedly over a period of two years in Nagaon district’s Kathiatoli area.

The incident was reported from Dikrum Karbi village, where the accused, identified as Pankaj Bora, was allegedly confronted by local residents following the complaints.

Residents later handed Bora over to Kathiatoli police, who have begun an investigation into the allegations.

The case has caused concern in the village, with residents calling for a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse.

Police are now examining the allegations and gathering details as part of the investigation. Further developments are awaited.