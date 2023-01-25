A Shah Rukh Khan fan from Assam's Mangaldoi district landed in soup for expressing his love towards the Badshah of Bollywood.

As per reports, a man identified as Mofidul Islam is stuck at the Dhula police station in Mangaldoi district after buying 120 tickets for the movie 'Pathaan'.

Notably, the North-East Minorities Students' Union (NEMSU) leader had bought 120 tickets for the 'Pathaan' cinema challenging the Hinduwata organisation which has been boycotting the movie due to raising anti-Hindu sentiments.

Mofidul Islam has been reportedly confined to Dhula police station due to the law and order situation in the area fearing communal disturbance.

Also Read: Pathaan early review: Netizens terms the movie high on action, style, and swag

Notably, the NEMSU leader grabbed the headlines by collecting as many as 120 tickets from Mangaldoi Dream Theatre.

On the other hand, a youth from Rangia has bought 192 tickets for the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer, "Pathaan" amid controversies and protests around the film.

The man identified as Farooq Khan, a resident of the Kendukona area in Rangia booked tickets from The Delight Gold Cinema Hall in Rangia.

This includes almost 80 per cent of the total capacity of the hall.

The movie ‘Pathaan’ has been able to make whooping success at the box office on the first day of its release, amid unending controversies.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer movies are breaking records in their advance ticket sales also.