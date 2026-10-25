Police in Assam's Jorhat have detained a man accused of allegedly posing as a qualified doctor and securing employment at multiple healthcare facilities using purportedly false medical credentials. The accused, identified as Ahmed Ali, also known as Dr Yakub Ali Ahmed, was working as the in-charge of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Jorhat City Orthopaedic Hospital when the allegations came to light.

According to reports, the matter came to light after a complaint was lodged with the police questioning the authenticity of his medical qualifications. Acting on the complaint, Jorhat Police detained Ahmed Ali for questioning and initiated an investigation into his credentials and professional history.

The allegations have raised questions about the verification of medical qualifications at healthcare facilities, particularly after it emerged that the accused had held a position overseeing the hospital's ICU, where patients requiring critical care are treated.

Police said Ahmed Ali had previously been arrested in Chabua in connection with similar allegations. His alleged re-employment at another hospital is likely to bring the verification of his professional credentials and the circumstances under which he secured the position under scrutiny.

Further details about his previous employment, the duration of his tenure at Jorhat City Orthopaedic Hospital and the number of patients he may have treated have not yet been disclosed. It is also unclear whether the hospital management verified his medical qualifications and registration before appointing him to the ICU in-charge position.

The investigation is expected to examine these aspects, including how the accused secured employment at different healthcare facilities and whether any lapses occurred in the verification of his credentials.

Doctors practising in India are required to meet the applicable registration requirements. Patients can verify a practitioner's registration through the relevant state medical council or the National Medical Commission's official records.

Police have not yet made further details of the case public.