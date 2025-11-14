Assam man detained for offensive social media post on Delhi blast, investigation underway

A police team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) has detained a man identified as Navi Hussain of Station Road, Barpeta Road (Ward No. 5) for allegedly posting offensive comments on social media regarding the recent Delhi blast.

During the inquiry, police found that Hussain had left his home in Barpeta Road in 2012 and had been moving frequently, staying in different mosques across Barpeta, Goalpara, and Bajali districts.

He had been using a mobile number registered in the name of Abdul Kalam of Sukmanah, under Bajali district, officials said.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, the police team apprehended Hussain from ADP Nur Nabi Masjid in Purbalowasor, under Patacharkuchi Police Station, where he had been residing for the past four months.

Police stated that Hussain is currently being interrogated, and further investigation is in progress to ascertain his intent, online activities, and possible links.