Assam man dies after falling from running train in Odisha

A 43-year-old man from Assam died after allegedly falling from a running train in Balasore, police said on Sunday, March 8.

The deceased has been identified as Niran Biswas, a resident of Chintagaon village in Udalguri district.

According to police, the incident occurred near Sabira railway station when he reportedly fell from the moving train.

Officials said Biswas was returning home from Tamil Nadu when the incident took place. Preliminary findings suggest that he may have fallen from the train accidentally while it was passing through the area.

Following the incident, his body was sent for post-mortem examination. After completion of legal formalities, the body was transported to his home in Assam by ambulance, police added.

Authorities said a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the fall.