Assam man dies after falling from train near New Jalpaiguri while returning home for Bakrid

In a tragic incident, a youth from Assam’s Juria lost his life after reportedly falling from a moving train near New Jalpaiguri while returning home from Kerala ahead of Bakrid celebrations.

The deceased has been identified as Habibur Rahman, a resident of Thiatengoni village in Juria under Nagaon district.

According to reports, Habibur Rahman was travelling back to his hometown along with his son by train from Kerala when the incident occurred in the New Jalpaiguri area of West Bengal.

Family members have alleged that the youth may have been pushed out of the moving train by unidentified miscreants, raising suspicion of foul play behind the death.

The incident has triggered shock and tension in the Juria area, with locals demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Railway Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Police have initiated an investigation and are continuing efforts to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.