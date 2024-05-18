In a tragic incident, Uday Sarania, a 55-year-old resident of Lepgaon Tilapara village, lost his life after falling into a deep ditch in the Boko River while bathing. Villagers immediately informed the Boko Police, and with the help of local residents, they recovered Sarania's body. The body was sent to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a postmortem examination on Saturday morning.

The local community is now demanding justice for Uday Sarania, alleging that his death was caused by hazardous conditions resulting from nearby sand gravel mining operations. According to villagers, these mining activities have created dangerous ditches in the riverbed.

Sand gravel mining has been ongoing near the incident site, overseen by a bidder authorized by the Forest Department. However, Singra Forest Ranger Bhargav Hazarika has denied that the specific location of Sarania's death falls within the designated mining area. Hazarika also suggested that Sarania had been under the influence of alcohol when he went to bathe in the river.

Ranger Hazarika clarified that the Forest Department had granted permission for sand gravel mining two years ago, following a thorough examination of all necessary criteria. He acknowledged that prior to official permissions, illegal mining activities had been reported in the area. In January of this year, some smugglers allegedly harassed Singra Forest personnel when they attempted to halt unauthorized sand gravel extraction. A case was subsequently registered, and an investigation is ongoing.

Both the Boko Police and the Singra Forest Department have launched investigations into Sarania's death. Meanwhile, concerned villagers have submitted a memorandum to the Boko Revenue Circle Officer, seeking justice and requesting further action from the Singra Range Officer.

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