A man reportedly died after jumping into the Brahmaputra River in the Goalpara district of Assam. He had been missing since Monday last (July 11).

Lohit Das, a peon of the District and Sessions Court, allegedly ended his life due to harassment at the hands of Justice Sharmila Bhuyan of the same Court.

According to reports, Das, who was working as a help in the District Judge’s Court, was subjected to severe work stress by Bhuyan.

On Monday, Das reportedly told his wife that he was heading for Justice’s bungalow. He said he would return by 5 PM in the evening, but failed to show up. Consequently, a search party was launched, and eventually, Das’s bicycle, some documents, as well as notes blaming the Justice for his demise were discovered by the Brahmaputra.

On getting information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police rushed to the spot where they have been trying to fish out the body.

Leaving a final note, Das wrote: “Sharmila maám, I have been compelled to end my life because of you. My children, wife are now your responsibilities.”

“Maám, I am requesting you by touching your feet. Do not harass small people like me. We are also humans,” he wrote in another note.

According to the deceased’s wife, he had been complaining about his mistreatment at the hands of the Justice for over a week.

Bhuyan’s mistreatment of the man included telling him sometimes that he would not receive his salary, alleged his wife.

“He could not eat on time. Moreover, he would have to leave for the Judge’s bungalow whenever summoned. He did not even have time for his 2-year-old child.”

The incident has stirred up immense controversy, with the family of the deceased urging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Das’s family has also lodged a complaint against Justice Bhuyan at the Goalpara police outpost.

It needs mention here that Assam in 2020 recorded 3,243 suicides, an average of 8.88 daily, which was an increase of 36.8% over the previous year.

This year, the number of suicides is on the rise in Guwahati city, which has reported at least 500 cases since January 1.

Notably, the Assam police have become the first police force in the country to have a team to deal with and rescue people from committing suicide.