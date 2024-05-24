In a tragic incident, Amarjyoti Tide, a commando from Assam's Sivasagar district, was killed last night when his mobile phone exploded while he was using it during charging.

The explosion occurred with a loud noise, causing immediate fatal injuries to the young commando.

Amarjyoti Tide, who had been in service for a year and a half, was working in Cachar district and deployed at the second commando battalion camp in Hailakandi.

The incident took place while he was conversing on his phone, which was plugged in for charging.

The deceased was the son of the late Pushpa Tide and Nater Tide of Dimou Libil.

His untimely death has left his family and colleagues in deep shock and mourning.