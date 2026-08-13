Assam: Man dies at de-addiction centre in Tinsukia, three detained for questioning

A man died under mysterious circumstances at a de-addiction centre in Longtong village under Lekhapani Police Station in Assam’s Tinsukia district, prompting police to detain three people associated with the facility for questioning.

The deceased has been identified as Netra Bahadur Chhetri, who had reportedly admitted himself to the Lekhapani Revive De-addiction Centre on August 10.

According to reports, Chhetri was allegedly restrained by employees of the centre by tying his hands and legs on the night before his health condition deteriorated.

On Thursday, after his condition worsened, he was taken from the centre to Margherita Civil Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, Lekhapani Police detained three individuals associated with the de-addiction centre and began questioning them as part of the investigation.

The facility is reportedly owned by Juwkhong Saiko of Margherita.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Chhetri’s death, including the reported restraint of the deceased prior to his death. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem examination and further investigation