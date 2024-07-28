In a shocking incident on the night of Saturday, July 27, a 29-year-old man, Gautam Kalita from Hekra village, situated on the border of Kamrup and Goalpara districts, was allegedly lynched by a mob to death.

According to Officer-in-Charge Birdaw Goyari of Dhupdhara Police Station, the tragic event was precipitated by an assault on Kalita by a group of youths in Bagdoba village, Goalpara district, on Wednesday, July 24. The mob, suspecting Kalita of involvement with a bike theft gang, subjected him to a brutal beating.

Severely injured, Kalita was initially admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His family promptly lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dhupdhara Police Station, naming Deba Boro, Taufik Ali, and Rahul Rabha as the assailants.

Despite showing signs of recovery and being brought home on Friday, Kalita’s condition deteriorated by Saturday afternoon. He was rushed to Kalyani Hospital in Boko, where he was pronounced dead.

In the wake of Kalita’s death, his family has fervently demanded justice and a thorough investigation into the incident. The media was present as family members voiced their call for accountability.

Responding swiftly, OC Birdaw Goyari led a police team that apprehended the three accused named in the FIR, along with an additional suspect, Lankeswar Das, on Saturday night. The suspects are currently under interrogation at Dhupdhara police station as part of the ongoing investigation.

Tensions escalated further on Sunday when residents of Hekra village surrounded Dhupdhara Police Station, chanting slogans and demanding justice for Kalita. The situation drew the attention of senior police officials, including Goalpara Police ASP Crime Rituraj Doley, ASP Headquarters Anita Hazarika, and DSP Khargeswar Rabha, who visited the station to assess the situation.