A tragic incident unfolded in Barkatpur village of the Sargola area in Karimganj district on May 20, resulting in the death of a man and serious injuries to his wife.

The accident occurred when 34-year-old Vijay Roy was plugging in his phone to charge. According to sources, the man was electrocuted while charging, leading to his death.

Vijay Roy succumbed to the electrical shock, unable to detach himself from the charger. Witnessing her husband in distress, Tina Roy rushed to his aid. In her attempt to save him, she suffered severe burn injuries.

Tina Roy was immediately taken to Karimganj Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries. The community is in shock over the sudden and tragic loss of Vijay Roy and the critical condition of Tina Roy.

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