A young man lost his life as he drowned in the Hadhadi waterfall located in Assam's Nagaon district, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The deceased, identified as Mohin Hussain from Islampatti in Nagaon, had ventured into the picturesque expanse of Hadhadi Falls for what was supposed to be a leisurely day out.

However, the serenity of the surroundings was shattered when Hussain encountered an unfortunate accident, succumbing to the unforgiving currents of the water.

Swift response teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.

With commendable efficiency, they conducted thorough search and rescue operations, ultimately recovering the lifeless body of Mohin Hussain from the depths of the falls.

While the loss of Hussain has left a somber pall over the region, there is a glimmer of hope amidst the despair. Four other youths, who had accompanied Hussain on the ill-fated outing, were fortunate to escape the clutches of the treacherous waters.

Prompt intervention by local residents, combined with the concerted efforts of the rescue teams, ensured the safe retrieval of these individuals from the perilous waters.