A 22-year-old college student has been taken into custody for allegedly drowning his mother in a pond following a family argument in Hailakandi district's Lala area on Sunday morning.

Mimdeep Nath stands accused of killing his 55-year-old mother, Manju Rani Nath, during what police describe as a domestic dispute that escalated tragically. The incident occurred around 8:30 am in the Umednagar area of Ward No. 3 under SP Road.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Tapan Nath, the argument between mother and son turned violent when Mimdeep allegedly dragged Manju Rani from their home to a pond on the property. Witnesses report he forced her into the water and held her down until she drowned.

Local residents who heard the disturbance rushed to help and pulled Manju Rani from the pond. They immediately transported her to Lala Primary Health Centre, where medical staff pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Lala Police responded quickly to arrest Mimdeep Nath at the scene. The victim's body was transferred to SK Roy Civil Hospital in Hailakandi for autopsy examination.

The family had recently suffered another loss - Manju Rani's husband, Mannik Nath, who served as a police constable in Hailakandi, died several months ago. Mimdeep was the couple's eldest child.

Police have registered a case based on Tapan Nath's complaint and launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. (Story inputs from Swapnodeep Sen)