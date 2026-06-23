Assam: Man, eight-year-old son killed after roadside tree falls on two-wheeler in Mirza

In a tragic incident on the outskirts of Guwahati, a 40-year-old man and his eight-year-old son lost their lives after a roadside tree suddenly collapsed onto their moving two-wheeler on June 22.

The accident took place in the Chandubi Rajapara area, triggering shock and grief among local residents. The deceased have been identified as Kartik Rabha (40) and his son, Bhrigumoni Rabha (8).

According to reports, the father and son were travelling on a scooter from Mataikhar Salser to visit a relative in Rajapara when the incident occurred. As they crossed the Muduki–Hatigarh chowk, a dead and weakened tree standing along the roadside unexpectedly fell and struck their vehicle.

The impact of the falling tree proved fatal, and both victims died on the spot before medical assistance could reach the location.

Eyewitnesses immediately informed the authorities after witnessing the incident.

Personnel from Palashbari Police Station in Mirza reached the site soon after receiving information and launched recovery operations. The bodies were recovered from beneath the fallen tree, and efforts were undertaken to remove the tree and restore normal traffic movement in the area.

The incident has raised concerns over the condition of roadside trees and the need for timely identification and removal of potentially hazardous trees to prevent similar accidents.