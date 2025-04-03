A labourer while installing an advertisement hoarding for Cosmo Bazar, in the Dhubri Municipal area near BOC-More on April 3, was electrocuted.



The victim, identified as Bipul Mondal, a 30-year-old worker from Abhayapuri, suffered critical injuries after coming into contact with a high-voltage electricity cable carrying 11,000 volts.

The impact caused him to fall onto a parked Alto vehicle below, worsening his condition. He was immediately rushed to Dhubri Chilarai Hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Mondal was working without any safety harness while climbing a pole to install the hoarding. It is alleged that the contractor overseeing the installation failed to provide the necessary safety equipment, putting the worker in grave danger. This apparent negligence has raised serious concerns regarding labour safety protocols in such high-risk jobs.

The Dhubri Police have launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on potential safety violations and the contractor's accountability. Authorities are also looking into whether proper permissions and precautionary measures were in place before the installation work began.