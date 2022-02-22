UDALGURI: According to the reports, on February 21, at least five houses in Udalguri district's Dimakluchi area has been destroyed by a group of wild elephants. It was reported that a few more houses were destroyed in Bhergaon by the elephants in the last few months. As per the sources, no casualties have been reported from the incidents yet. The elephants destroyed the houses of Hemanta Upadhyay, Kanai Mandal,Jamini Mandal, Madan Mandal, and Bahina Mandal and have been creating havoc from the last few days.

Villagers ran out of their homes after the elephants invaded their houses. The locals have informed the authorities about the matter and also mentioned that the elephants have been coming to the village for a long time but there have been no measures taken to prevent these jumbos from coming into the villages.Locals have asked the government to take action for their rehabilitation and also requested to prevent the invasion of these elephants.

Man-elephant conflict has taken a serious turn in Udalguri district over the last few

Years. Reportedly, at least four people and a wild elephant lost their lives in the district in the year 2018 in the month of October.

In the year 2018, when the issue of man-elephant conflict was raised, the Forest Officer Dhansiri, Madhurjya Sarma

Said that the forest department lacks requisite manpower and he will look for the assistance of the villagers and nature cherishing young people by providing electric lamps and essential gears to screen the movement of elephant groups particularly within the post- harvesting season which witnesses increasing amount of victims.

The man-elephant conflict has become a major issue in Assam.

"Illegal human encroachment in age-old elephant corridors by politically backed influential persons, former militants for purpose of tea gardens, building estates among others has for long posed serious threat to ecology." Posts Nandan pratim Sharma Bordoloi, anchor and editor of News Live, in his Twitter handle.