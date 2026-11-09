An unidentified man's body was recovered from a pond near a hospital at Bidyartanpur Market under the Dholai Assembly constituency in Assam's Cachar district on November 9, triggering concern in the area.

According to local sources, the man had reportedly gone to the pond to drink water at around 5 am when he is suspected to have fallen ill. Some residents claimed that he suffered from epilepsy. However, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The man's identity has not yet been established. Some local residents believe he may have been from the Lakhipur area, although this has not been confirmed.

The recovery of the body drew a crowd to the spot, with residents seeking clarity on how the incident occurred.

The exact cause of death and the man's identity are yet to be ascertained. Residents are awaiting further investigation by the authorities.