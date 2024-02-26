A man hailing from Assam has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Nepal. The man, identified as Amitabh Sarma, hails from Hailakandi district and is a resident of Hailakandi town.

Asd per sources, Sarma went to Nepal along with a friend on February 19 for eye treatment.

Both Sarma and his friend were staying at Biratnagar and were planning to visit the Biratnagar Eye Hospital. However, Sarma went missing from the hotel on February 21. The friend soon informed the family of the victim and the police in Nepal as well.

After a search that lasted 48 hours, police found the body of the victim in an abandoned place at Biratnagar. The body meanwhile has been sent for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the reasons behind the death of the man remains in mystery even as police are continuing with their investigation.