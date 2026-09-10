Assam: Man found dead inside car in front of West Guwahati DCP office

A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Jalukbari, Guwahati, in front of the West Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office, with preliminary information suggesting that he may have died after falling ill while driving.

The deceased has been identified as Neb Prasad Yadav, a resident of Rehabari.

According to preliminary information, Yadav was found unresponsive inside the vehicle after he reportedly fell ill while driving. He is suspected to have died inside the car, although the exact circumstances and cause of death have not yet been established.

The incident came to light after Yadav was found unresponsive in the vehicle parked in the Jalukbari area.

Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death and further details are awaited.