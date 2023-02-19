In a frightening incident, a dead body was found inside a coach on the Donyi Polo Express heading towards Naharlagun from Guwahati in the early hours of February 19 in Biswanath Chariali, Assam.

According to the reports, RPF members initially noticed a man unresponsive in the S 5 carriage and quickly alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Biswanath Chariali station.

Officials from GRP hurried the patient to the civil hospital, but the patient was pronounced dead upon arrival.

According to officials, the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the precise reason for his demise.

Officials further informed that as per documents available, the deceased has been identified as Khagen Hazarika of Hatibandha village, Gohpur Meanwhile, the deceased's family has been notified by the railway department, and more investigation is being conducted.