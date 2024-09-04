A man was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in the Jalukbari police lock-up on Wednesday, adding to the growing concern over custodial deaths in Assam. The deceased, Govind Rajbanshi, was a habitual offender with a history of motorcycle thefts, and his death has sparked questions about the conditions and treatment of detainees.

On Wednesday, a troubling incident unfolded at the Jalukbari police station in Assam when Govind Rajbanshi, a detainee in police custody, was found dead in the lock-up bathroom. The police confirmed the discovery to India Today NE, but the circumstances surrounding Rajbanshi's death remain shrouded in mystery. This incident has reignited fears about custodial deaths, an issue that has increasingly plagued Assam in recent years.

Govind Rajbanshi, a resident of Mangaldoi, was well-known to the police due to his extensive criminal record, particularly involving motorcycle thefts in Guwahati and surrounding areas. Beyond his criminal activities, Rajbanshi also struggled with drug addiction, which police believe may have contributed to his death.

According to police sources, Rajbanshi’s drug dependency was severe, and the deprivation of his regular drug intake while in custody might have led to a fatal heart attack. Alternatively, the police have not ruled out the possibility of suicide. “He had a history of such crimes and was known to use drugs. It’s possible that he died from a heart attack due to the unavailability of his regular dose in the lock-up, or he may have committed suicide. We are investigating the matter,” an unnamed police officer told India Today NE.

Rajbanshi’s death is not an isolated case but part of a larger, troubling trend of custodial deaths in Assam. This latest incident is particularly significant as it occurred just one day after a retired Assam Police sub-inspector was sentenced to life imprisonment by an Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Court in Cachar. The sub-inspector’s conviction was related to a custodial death that took place 17 years ago in Silchar’s Katigorah area.

The conviction has been viewed by many as a rare instance of justice in cases involving police misconduct. However, the fact that it took nearly two decades to reach a verdict underscores the challenges in holding law enforcement accountable in Assam. The proximity of Rajbanshi's death to this sentencing has only heightened concerns about the ongoing issue of custodial deaths.

The Assam Police have come under increasing scrutiny due to a series of custodial deaths and alleged extra-judicial killings. These incidents have not only drawn local outrage but also attracted national attention, raising serious questions about the methods and accountability of the police force in the state.

The issue of custodial deaths in Assam came to the forefront in May when the death of a 42-year-old man outside a police outpost in Lakhimpur sparked widespread protests. The local population was incensed by what they perceived as another instance of police brutality, and the protests highlighted the growing discontent with law enforcement practices in the region.

In December 2021, the issue gained further national attention when Arif Jwadder, an Assam-born advocate based in Delhi, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Assam Police. Jwadder’s petition alleged that numerous deaths and injuries resulting from police shootings since the BJP-led government took power in May 2021 were staged as "fake encounters" intended to bypass due process.

Despite the seriousness of these allegations, the Court ultimately dismissed the PIL after 18 hearings, stating that it could not issue a blanket directive on the matter. This decision was a blow to activists and victims' families who had hoped for a judicial inquiry into the alleged abuses. However, the dismissal has not quelled public outcry, and human rights organizations continue to demand greater oversight and accountability for the police.

While the exact cause of Rajbanshi’s death remains under investigation, the broader context of custodial deaths in Assam points to systemic issues within the police force.