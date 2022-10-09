The death of a person at a rehabilitation centre in Sonari, Assam's Charaideo district, is shrouded in mystery.

Punaram Bailung, alias Anil Bailung, has been identified as the deceased.

According to sources, the deceased family alleged that his death was a planned murder by the authorities.

Several other allegations have been made against the rehabilitation centre.

The patients are allegedly given incorrect treatment and subjected to numerous atrocities, as alleged by the kin of the deceased.

Earlier in September, Sumitta Kumar Das (20) was found dead under mysterious circumstances, and sources said he was not doing well for the past ten days. He was originally from Dergaon in the Golaghat district.