A body was found on October 7 near the Ghiladhari river in the Merapani area of the Golaghat district.

The said body was found under an RCC bridge over the Ghiladhari river and it was identified as that of Jiten Bora alias Gethu, a resident of Local No. 1 Borjan village.

Locals spotted the body, while it was floating in the water around 8 PM on Friday night, and informed the police.

Later, Merapani police reached the spot and recovered the body from the river basin and sent it to KK civil hospital, Golaghat for postmortem.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the cause of death.

It may be recalled that earlier this week, the administration had made arrangements for Durga idol immersion at this place.