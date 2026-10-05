Assam man found hanging in Tamil Nadu, family seeks clarity on circumstances surrounding death

A 42-year-old man from Assam’s Cachar district was found hanging in Tamil Nadu, with his family seeking clarity over the circumstances that led to his death. The family is awaiting the post-mortem report and the findings of the police investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

The deceased has been identified as Harich Ali, a resident of Channighat Gaon Panchayat in the Dholai Assembly constituency of Cachar district. Ali had travelled to Tamil Nadu in search of work.

According to family sources, Ali was found hanging at around 11 pm on October 3 in Tamil Nadu. Police reached the location after being informed and recovered the body. It was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination as part of the standard procedure.

The circumstances surrounding Ali’s death have not yet been established. His family is seeking to ascertain whether he died by suicide or whether other factors were involved.

The family has submitted a written FIR at the Lailapur Outpost, seeking an investigation into the death.

The family is now awaiting the post-mortem report and the outcome of the police probe, which are expected to provide further clarity on the circumstances and cause of Ali’s death.

Meanwhile, the family has appealed to the authorities to provide government assistance for transporting Ali’s body from Tamil Nadu to his native village in Cachar for the final rites.