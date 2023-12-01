A man from Arunachal Pradesh has been detained for illegal felling of trees in the Lekhapani reserve forest of Tinsukia district.

The accused identified as one Ongtu Tonglim age about 26 years was arrested by the Lekhapani forest range officer and her team on Friday at Lekhapani forest reserve while he was chopping precious trees.

The arrested Ongtu Tonglim is a resident of Kharsang Arunachal Pradesh and has been involved in chopping precious trees of Lekhapani forest reserve areas under the Digboi forest Division of Tinsukia district.



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Lekhapani forest range office officials also recovered one electric saw from his possession.

A case number LP/17/2023-24 dated 01/12/2023 has been registered and Ongtu Tonglim has been sent to judicial custody till the filing of this report.