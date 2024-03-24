In a latest development, Guwahati Police arrested an individual with a gunshot injury to his leg from a guesthouse situated in the Borbari locality of the city on March 23.

Acting on intelligence information, a rapid operation resulted in the capture of Lunmi Sei (35) from Churachandpur, Manipur. Initial reports suggest that Sei was previously involved in a shooting incident in his hometown.

It is speculated that he sought refuge in Guwahati to seek medical treatment following the attack.

Responding promptly, Guwahati Police transferred Sei to GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) for urgent medical care.

Authorities are presently exploring the potential links between Sei and an extremist organization, adding complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Also read: Lt Gen PC Nair sends warm wishes on 189th Raising Day of Assam Rifles