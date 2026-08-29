Assam man from Merapani missing after Nepal floods

A man from Merapani in Assam’s Golaghat district has reportedly gone missing following the devastating floods in Nepal, leaving his family in distress.

The missing person has been identified as Rahul Daimari, a resident of Jaipukhuri village under Merapani. He is suspected to have been swept away by floodwaters in the Trishuli Khola area of Nuwakot district in central Nepal.

Daimari was working with a pipeline company, Andrex, in Nepal when the incident is believed to have occurred. He had earlier been working in Bhutan and was recently transferred to Nepal.

His family came to know about his disappearance after his name appeared on the list of people from Assam who remain untraced in Nepal, released by the Assam government.

According to his family, Daimari had returned home a few days earlier following the death of his father. After completing the funeral rituals, he left for Nepal on August 14 to resume work.

The family said neither the company he works for nor the Nepal government has so far provided them with information about his whereabouts.

Nuwakot district was among the areas badly affected by the recent floods in Nepal.

Daimari’s family has urged the Assam government to step up efforts to trace him and ensure his safe return.