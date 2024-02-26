The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on Monday sentenced an individual who was arrested for possession of 35.126 kg of ganja to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh.

The convict, Mahidul Islam, son of Naser Miah of Mahabani Hirapur under Radha Krishna Pur police station of Agartala District of Tripura, was found guilty under Section 20(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, read with Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.



Also Read: Assam: Man awarded 21-year jail term for raping minor girl in Dhubri

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor, Dinesh Choudhary, the case was lodged on January 19, 2023, which was registered as Golakganj PS case No: 27/23 and after the production of Charge Sheet the case was recorded as Special Case No: 115/2023 and in the said Special Case the judgement was delivered on Monday by the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Syed Burhanur Rahman.

Choudhary said that Islam was travelling from West Bengal side with three others when the police intercepted them at National Highway 31 at Nandini Par area under Golakganj police station. Islam and his companions tried to flee away by damaging a police vehicle.

The police recovered 35.126 kg of ganja from Islam's possession. The charge sheet was filed against four persons, including Islam. The other three accused in the case are being tried as juveniles. During the trial, seven witnesses were examined and the court found Islam guilty and awarded him the punishment.