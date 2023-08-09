A Special Court in Kokrajhar on August 9 sentenced a person to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for raping a minor girl and impregnating her in 2019.

The accused, identified as Narayan Dey had raped the minor girl on several occasions in 2019 at his house due to which the girl got pregnant.

''The Special Court in a Special Case no 31/19, Gossaigaon police station, pronounced the accused Narayan Dey guilty of raping a minor girl in 2019 and awarded the accused 25 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine,'' said Special public prosecutor Manjit Kumar Ghose while speaking to media.

Ghose further said the accused raped the minor, who is his wife's niece, and was staying with them.

