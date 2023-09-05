A Special Court in Kokrajhar on September 5 convicted and sentenced a rape accused to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 as fine, u/s 120/457/376/506 IPC R/W sec 4 of POCSO Act, for the rape of a minor girl and impregnating her in 2021

The Special Court in Special Case no 422/21, Gossaigaon police station, pronounced the accused Nahurul Islam (24) guilty of raping a minor girl in 2021 and awarded the accused 30 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine.



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The Special Judge J Koch pronounced the accused Nahurul Islam guilty of raping the minor girl at his house and took videography of the incident.

Special public prosecutor Manjit Kumar Ghose said the accused raped the minor and took videography of the incident and threatened her to not leak the incident.

