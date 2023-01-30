The Additional Session Judge Cum Special Judge of POCSO court at Dhubri on January 30 convicted and sentenced one man, accused of outraging the modesty of a five year old victim, imposed imprisonment for seven years and fines.



Additional Sessions Judge Cum Special Judge, POCSO, Dhubri Smt. Poli Kataki, AJS, in her order on Monday stated that Sabder Ali Sarkar, of Village Folimari, under Fakirganj PS of Dhubri district, has been convict under Section 354 -B of IPC and sentence him to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 7(seven) years and a fine of Rs.25, 000/- (Rupees Twenty five thousand only) u/s 354-B IPC and if the fine is not paid additional for 6 (six) months Rigorous Imprisonment will be imposed.

The Special Judge also convict accused under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012 and sentence him to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for 5(five) years and a fine of Rs.30,000/- (Rupees Thirty thousand only) under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012, additional 3 (three) months Regorous Imprisonment will also be applicable if the fine is not paid. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

The Special Public Prosecutor of the Court, Uttam Kumar Sarkar informed that on 03.09.2019, the Complainant, who is the father of the Victim lodged an ejahar before the Officer-in-Charge of Fakirganj Police Station alleging that on 02.09.2019, at about 10 am accused Sobder Ali Sarkar called his minor baby girl, aged about 5 (five) years inside his house for plucking gray hair from his head. Inside his house, the accused with bad intention opened the half-pant of the victim. His daughter i.e. the Victim came out of the house of the accused and narrated the entire incident to her mother.

Later, on the basis of the said ejahar, Fakirganj P.S. Case No. 211/2019 dated 03.09.2019 under Section 354(B) of IPC r/w Section 8 of POCSO Act, 2012 has been registered against the accused Sabder Ali Sarkar and the matter was taken up for investigation, said Sarkar.