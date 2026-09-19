Assam man gets life imprisonment in Gurugram murder case

A court in Gurugram has sentenced a man from Assam to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 after convicting him in the 2023 murder of a woman he was living with, police said on September 19.

The convict, Mukesh, 31, a resident of Bhuragaon in Assam, was convicted in connection with the death of Kalpana, a domestic worker who died after falling from a rooftop on February 20, 2023.

According to the complaint filed by Kalpana’s elder sister at Sector 14 police station, she had been working as a domestic worker in Gurugram for six to seven years. She had been staying at a hostel in Delhi’s Khanpur area since January 2023 and was preparing to join a new job.

From February 10, she had been staying with Mukesh, the complaint said. Kalpana last spoke to her sister over the phone on February 18.

Two days later, the family was informed that Kalpana had allegedly died by suicide and was undergoing treatment at a hospital. However, on reaching the hospital, her sister learnt that Kalpana had fallen from a rooftop.

The complainant alleged that Kalpana was with Mukesh at the time of the incident and could not have died by suicide. She subsequently sought a fair and impartial investigation.

An FIR was registered following the complaint, and Mukesh was arrested on the same day.

Gurugram Police said investigators collected evidence and recorded witness statements before filing a charge sheet against the accused.

“On Friday, the court pronounced the judgment. After considering the evidence and witness testimonies presented by the police, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him,” a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

