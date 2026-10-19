A man from Assam's Morigaon has been missing since travelling to Mumbai in search of employment on October 9, prompting his family to seek public assistance in tracing him.

Haren Deuri, a resident of Lochanabari in Jaluguti, Morigaon district, left home for Mumbai to look for work. However, his family has not received any information about his whereabouts since his departure.

Following a complaint lodged by his family, Morigaon Police have launched a search to trace him. Despite the efforts, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Deuri’s wife has appealed to the public to help locate him. Anyone who has seen him or has information that could help trace him has been requested to contact the nearest police station or reach out to the family at the given number - 9957276627 or 9957760038.