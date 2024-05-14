Majibur Rahman, a resident of Kasuwa No. 2 in Nagaon district has gone missing while traveling to Kerala for work. Rahman, who was the sole breadwinner for his family of five, disappeared from a train in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The incident has left his family in turmoil, as they received a distressing phone call informing them that Rahman had been assaulted by a group of youths who then took him away. Despite their efforts, no trace of Rahman has been found in the past three days.

Rahman was among several young men from Assam who were heading to other states in search of employment to support their families. His disappearance has sparked significant concern and anxiety among his relatives and the local community.

In a desperate plea for assistance, Rahman's children have appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam, requesting help from anyone who might have information about their missing father. The family remains hopeful that their appeal will lead to his safe return.