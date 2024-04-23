Zahid Khan, also known as Dara, has been reported missing from Six Mile Jayanagar in Guwahati. According to reports, Khan left his residence at 3:30 pm on Monday, leaving behind his mobile phone and a letter. His family has disclosed that Khan has been undergoing mental turmoil for some time now.

The circumstances surrounding Khan's disappearance remain unclear, but his family has expressed concern for his well-being. They have urged anyone with information about Khan's whereabouts to contact them at 7002398275.

As the search for Zahid Khan continues, his family hopes for his safe return home.