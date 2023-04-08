In a sensational incident, a man killed his elder brother in Assam’s Mariani on April 7, claim reports.

As per sources, the incident was reported at a tea estate in Mariani where the young man hacked his elder brother to death with a sharp weapon.

The accused has been identified as Karthik Karmakar. Following a heated argument, Karthik Karmakar attacked Bobai Karmakar with a machete.

A police team arrived at the scene this morning and recovered the body.

After the body was recovered, the police started an investigation into the incident and arrested Karthik Karmakar for the brutal murder.

Last month, an older man was hacked to death by unidentified lowlifes close to Tikak Colliery in Assam Ledo.

The elderly man was found dead with numerous head and body injuries, according to reports.

The deceased's identity was unknown.

The case was being looked into by the Ledo police.

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