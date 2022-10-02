Rahul Rai, a youth from Assam’s Shantipur has spent Rs 23,000 to meet the Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, of whom he has been a fan of for the last eleven years.

With opportunities closing upon Rai, the young man had no choice other than to rent a room in the hotel where both teams including Kohli were staying. And he did exactly that, booking a room for Rs 23,400 for the night.

“I was there at the airport, and I could see him coming out and approaching the shuttle bus. The security did not allow me to go near or to meet him once. I knew, Kholi would be in the city for the next four days and fancied my chances to meet him at the ACA Barsapara Stadium in practice sessions. Here too the security cover was elaborate and eluded me a chance to meet my hero and click a selfie with him” stated Rahul Rai while talking to the reporters.

The partially ill youth walked down to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport in Borjhar to try his luck and have a chance to see Virat Kohli when he arrived in Guwahati on September 29 for the second T20 match against South Africa.