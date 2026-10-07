Assam: Man held after allegedly attempting to sexually assault 22-year-old woman in Bongaigaon

A 22-year-old tribal woman was allegedly subjected to an attempted sexual assault while returning home after a computer class in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, following which local residents caught the accused and handed him over to police.

The incident was reported from No. 1 Nayapara area of the district at around 7.30 pm on October 6. The accused has been identified as Ikramul Alam, son of Abdul Karim and a resident of Karowini in Hojai district.

According to the complaint and preliminary information, the woman was returning home after attending a computer class when Alam allegedly intercepted her, covered her face with a piece of cloth and attempted to sexually assault her on the road.

The woman reportedly managed to escape and reached her home, where she informed her family members about the incident.

Following the incident, local residents allegedly traced and caught Alam, who was working as a labourer at an under-construction building in No. 1 Nayapara. He was subsequently handed over to personnel of the North Bongaigaon Police Outpost on Wednesday morning.

A police team reached the area after receiving information about the incident and took the accused into custody. Police have initiated an investigation and are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

The allegations of an attempted sexual assault and an attempt to kill the woman are also being examined as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited.