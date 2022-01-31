GUWAHATI: The Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old man from Assam’s Lakhimpur district for his alleged involvement in buying luxury cars that were stolen from the national capital.

The accused was identified as Motiur Rahman, a resident of Islampur in the Lakhimpur district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Monika Bhardwaj said a team was constituted to bust gangs involved in motor vehicle theft and supply of the stolen luxurious cars.

The police conducted several searches and raids but accused Motiur Rehman went absconding. Subsequently, a non-bailable warrant was also issued against him.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch on January 10 finally arrested the accused Motiur Rahman from Dimapur in Nagaland.

The DCP further said that after this the police team along with the accused Motiur Rahman went to Imphal in search of his associate Nobha and to recover the stolen vehicles.

Subsequently, raids were conducted in the different areas of the city Imphal, Manipur and six more high-end cars were recovered.

All these cars were stolen from Delhi and later sold by the accused with the help of his associates in the Kiyeto and Nobha.